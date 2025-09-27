Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves meet in game 2 of series

Pittsburgh Pirates (70-90, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (75-85, fourth in the NL East) Atlanta; Saturday, 7:15…

Pittsburgh Pirates (70-90, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (75-85, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bubba Chandler (3-1, 4.56 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (7-13, 4.45 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 126 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -168, Pirates +140; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta is 75-85 overall and 38-41 in home games. The Braves have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .400.

Pittsburgh has a 26-53 record in road games and a 70-90 record overall. The Pirates are 50-16 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Pirates have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 71 extra base hits (40 doubles, two triples and 29 home runs). Michael Harris II is 15 for 40 with four doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 37 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 73 RBIs for the Pirates. Spencer Horwitz is 12 for 31 with five doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .278 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .232 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (arm), Vidal Brujan: day-to-day (hip), Daysbel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (oblique), Aaron Bummer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (hip), Austin Riley: 60-Day IL (abdominal), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Pirates: Oneil Cruz: day-to-day (ankle), Ronny Simon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.