Pirates take on the Brewers on home winning streak

Milwaukee Brewers (86-55, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (64-77, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:40…

Milwaukee Brewers (86-55, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (64-77, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Quinn Priester (11-2, 3.28 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Pirates: Johan Oviedo (2-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -156, Pirates +131; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates, on a seven-game home winning streak, host the Milwaukee Brewers.

Pittsburgh has a 42-30 record at home and a 64-77 record overall. The Pirates have gone 34-8 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Milwaukee is 86-55 overall and 40-29 on the road. The Brewers have a 60-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Friday’s game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Brewers are ahead 7-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen has 21 doubles and 13 home runs for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 9 for 33 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

William Contreras has 26 doubles, 17 home runs and 69 RBIs while hitting .261 for the Brewers. Caleb Durbin is 15 for 39 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .244 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .279 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ronny Simon: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jack Suwinski: 10-Day IL (groin), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Christian Yelich: day-to-day (back), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (flexor strain), Grant Anderson: 15-Day IL (ankle), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

