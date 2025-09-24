Pirates take 3-game win streak into game against the Reds

Pittsburgh Pirates (68-89, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (80-77, third in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40…

Pittsburgh Pirates (68-89, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (80-77, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Paul Skenes (10-10, 2.03 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 209 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (7-4, 2.74 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -120, Pirates +100; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will attempt to continue a three-game win streak with a victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has a 44-35 record at home and an 80-77 record overall. The Reds are 57-33 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Pittsburgh has gone 24-52 in road games and 68-89 overall. Pirates pitchers have a collective 3.82 ERA, which ranks seventh in the majors.

Wednesday’s game is the 12th meeting between these teams this season. The Reds have a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has 31 doubles, seven triples and 21 home runs for the Reds. Sal Stewart is 9 for 31 with a double, three home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 36 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 73 RBIs for the Pirates. Jared Triolo is 13 for 44 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .224 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Pirates: 4-6, .227 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Reds: Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Austin Hays: day-to-day (back), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Joey Bart: day-to-day (wrist), Ronny Simon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

