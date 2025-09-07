Pirates look to avoid series sweep against the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (88-55, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (64-79, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35…

Milwaukee Brewers (88-55, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (64-79, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (4-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Pirates: Bubba Chandler (2-0, 2.25 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -153, Pirates +128; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and the Pittsburgh Pirates square off in the last game of a three-game series. The Brewers will sweep the series with a win.

Pittsburgh has a 64-79 record overall and a 42-32 record in home games. The Pirates are 43-24 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Milwaukee is 42-29 on the road and 88-55 overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.61 ERA, which ranks second in MLB play.

The teams meet Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Brewers are up 9-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has a .247 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has 35 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs. Nick Gonzales is 11 for 40 with three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Christian Yelich has 17 doubles and 27 home runs for the Brewers. Brice Turang is 14 for 38 with a double, two triples and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .221 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Brewers: 5-5, .267 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ronny Simon: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jack Suwinski: 10-Day IL (groin), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (back tightness), Christian Yelich: day-to-day (back), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (flexor strain), Grant Anderson: 15-Day IL (ankle), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

