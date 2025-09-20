Pirates GM Ben Cherington expects to return in 2026 despite another losing season

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh general manager Ben Cherington expects to return in 2026 despite the Pirates having losing seasons during…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh general manager Ben Cherington expects to return in 2026 despite the Pirates having losing seasons during each of his six years on the job.

Cherington said Saturday that Pirates owner Bob Nutting and team president Travis Williams have not given any indication that he might be fired.

“We talk all the time. Haven’t heard anything to the contrary,” Cherington said before the Pirates hosted the Athletics. “I don’t know if any of us … ever have full assurance of anything, but I want to help the Pirates win more games. That’s it. I don’t do the job because of the job. I do the job because I want to be a part of making this thing work.”

The Pirates have never revealed Cherington’s contract status, but it is believed he is signed through 2026 or 2027.

The Pirates were 65-89 going into Saturday night’s game and assured of a second straight last-place finish in the NL Central. The Pirates have 29 losing seasons in the last 33 years.

Cherington praised manager Don Kelly, who was promoted from bench coach when Derek Shelton was fired on May 8. The Pirates were 12-26 when Kelly took over. His contract expires at the end of the season.

“My view of the job that Donnie’s done is one that’s not surprising to me,” Cherington said. “I had confidence when he took the job in May that he would do a really good job. He’s an excellent communicator. He’s dogged in his approach to the job. He has a high self belief. He believes in people.”

