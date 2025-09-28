Live Radio
Home » Sports » Photo highlights of untouchable…

Photo highlights of untouchable England beating Canada at Women’s Rugby World Cup final

The Associated Press

September 28, 2025, 4:38 AM

LONDON (AP) — England finally has a Women’s Rugby World Cup title to confirm its utter world domination after outclassing Canada 33-13 in front of a record crowd at Twickenham on Saturday.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

___

AP News sports: https://apnews.com/sports

AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up