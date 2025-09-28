Photo highlights of untouchable England beating Canada at Women’s Rugby World Cup final

LONDON (AP) — England finally has a Women’s Rugby World Cup title to confirm its utter world domination after outclassing Canada 33-13 in front of a record crowd at Twickenham on Saturday.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
___
AP News sports: https://apnews.com/sports
AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.