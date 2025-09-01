Phoenix takes on Indiana following Copper’s 22-point outing

Indiana Fever (21-19, 11-8 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (25-14, 13-9 Western Conference) Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Indiana Fever (21-19, 11-8 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (25-14, 13-9 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury hosts the Indiana Fever after Kahleah Copper scored 22 points in the Phoenix Mercury’s 80-63 win against the New York Liberty.

The Mercury have gone 14-6 at home. Phoenix ranks fifth in the WNBA with 34.6 rebounds led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 8.9.

The Fever are 10-10 on the road. Indiana ranks second in the WNBA scoring 40.1 points per game in the paint led by Aliyah Boston averaging 10.8.

Phoenix averages 83.1 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 82.2 Indiana gives up. Indiana has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Phoenix have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Mercury won 95-60 in the last matchup on Aug. 8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Satou Sabally is averaging 16.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Mercury. Copper is averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games.

Boston is averaging 15.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 21.4 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 7-3, averaging 82.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Fever: 4-6, averaging 82.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: None listed.

Fever: Sydney Colson: out for season (knee), Caitlin Clark: out (groin), Sophie Cunningham: out for season (knee), Aari McDonald: out for season (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.