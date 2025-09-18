Phoenix Mercury beat New York Liberty 86-60 to even series

NEW YORK (AP) — Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas each scored 15 points to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas each scored 15 points to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the New York Liberty 86-60 in Game 2 on Wednesday night, evening the best-of-three playoff series.

The decisive Game 3 will be Friday night in Phoenix.

Sabally was coming off one of the worst shooting games of her career when she was 2 for 17 in Game 1, but said in practice Tuesday that she was confident she’d bounce back. Kahleah Copper and DeWanna Bonner each had 14.

New York had a huge emotional lift before the game with Breanna Stewart able to play after spraining the MCL in her left knee in overtime of Game 1 on Sunday. She was in her customary starting spot, but was mostly ineffective with just six points in 20 minutes. The boost from Stewart playing didn’t last long.

After the 75-69 Game 1 loss, Phoenix players felt they missed a lot of shots they normally hit. Those shots were falling on Wednesday night.

Phoenix led by 14 at the half and scored the first six points of the third quarter to take a 20-point lead. The Mercury held the Liberty without a basket in the third until Emma Meesseman scored with 1:35 left in the period. New York missed its first 12 shots before that.

Meesseman had 11 points to lead the Liberty, who only got 32 points out of their starting group.

LYNX 75, VALKYRIES 74

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Napheesa Collier made a go-ahead 18-footer with 1:24 left on the way to 24 points, and top-seeded Minnesota rallied from a 17-point, third-quarter deficit to beat Golden State and move on in the WNBA playoffs.

Collier shot 10 for 16 and followed up her 20-point performance in Game 1 with a 14-point second half to bring her team back — and give the Lynx another chance to keep chasing that championship they just missed last year.

The Valkyries had one final chance with four seconds remaining following a shot-clock violation, and Cecilia Zandalasini couldn’t convert a jumper.

Kayla McBride made a go-ahead scoop shot for Minnesota with 2:48 to go after DiJonai Carrington connected on a 3-pointer from the left corner with 3:18 remaining to pull Minnesota within 70-69. McBride wound up with 18 points

Veronica Burton had 13 points, nine assists, six rebounds and four steals as the expansion Valkyries nearly extended their special season. Monique Billings scored 15 points off the bench.

Carrington banked in a 3-pointer with 8:30 left that got the Lynx within 63-56 and McBride’s jumper made it a five-point game at the 7:19 mark before Golden State called timeout. The Valkyries immediately committed a shot-clock violation and McBride scored again.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.