Phillies wrap up a 1st-round bye, hitting a team-record 8 homers to rout the Marlins

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Edmundo Sosa hit three of Philadelphia’s team-record eight home runs, Kyle Schwarber had two to pad his National League lead and the Phillies wrapped up a first-round bye with an 11-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

Assured one of the top two seeds in the NL, the East champion Phillies (93-65) will open the postseason at home Oct. 4 in a best-of-five Division Series.

Schwarber hit Nos. 55 and 56 and also doubled and singled. He trails Seattle’s Cal Raleigh by four for the major league homer lead after Raleigh hit his 59th and 60th in the Mariners’ game against Colorado.

Philadelphia hit seven homers against Atlanta on Aug. 28, with Schwarber getting four of them.

Sosa was activated before the game after being out since Sept. 16 because of a groin injury. Bryson Stott, Alec Bohm and Otto Kemp also homered.

Jesus Luzardo (15-7) struck out 10 in seven innings against his former team. He allowed three hits and one run.

Marlins starter Ryan Weathers (2-2) lasted 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs on six hits — three of them homers. Valente Bellozo allowed four homers in the seventh.

Key moment

Sosa came off the IL before the game and promptly hit home runs in three consecutive at bats. His three-run shot in the fifth inning off newly entered reliever Lake Bachar gave the Phillies a 6-1 lead.

Key stat

Schwarber’s third-inning home run was his 23rd off a left-hander this season, the most in major league history.

Up next

Phillies RHP Walker Buehler (9-7, 5.13 ERA) was set to face RHP Janson Junk (6-3, 4.27) on Thursday night in the series finale.

