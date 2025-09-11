Phillies’ Walker Buehler, sick and tired of robot umps, is ready for his second chance in the majors

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Walker Buehler threw his arms wide open in celebration when he got the final out last season…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Walker Buehler threw his arms wide open in celebration when he got the final out last season for the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the World Series.

The Phillies will take it if the two-time All-Star can do it again this season, only for Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and the rest of the team as they chase their first World Series championship since 2008.

Buehler gets his first shot Friday in Philadelphia when he takes the ball for the first game of a three-game series against Kansas City.

The 31-year-old Buehler, who helped the Dodgers to World Series titles in 2020 and 2024, was released by the Boston Red Sox in August after going 7-7 with a 5.45 ERA in 23 games, 22 of which were starts.

The NL East-leading Phillies had an opening in their rotation after ace Zack Wheeler was recently lost for the season — and possibly longer — due to thoracic outlet syndrome.

“They’re deep and talented and I hope I can contribute in some way,” Buehler said ahead of Thursday’s game against the Mets. “Kind of get back on my feet a little bit and hopefully capture a good month, month-and-a-half here and help us win this thing.”

The Phillies will move to a six-man rotation down the stretch.

Buehler will be eligible to pitch in the postseason and was assigned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks in three innings in his lone start. He struck out five and threw 47 of 78 pitches for strikes.

Among the reasons Buehler was happy to return to the major leagues — he hated the Automated Ball-Strike System used in the minors and was likely to be considered by MLB for regular-season use.

“I think it’s inaccurate,” Buehler said. “I think in most of the stadiums, it’s not even actually on the plate. I think it shifts certain directions in certain ballparks. I think human element is a huge part of this game. I think starting pitchers that have pitched for a long time deserve certain parts of the plate that other guys don’t get.”

He added: “I think the punishment for challenging something that’s clearly a strike is not big enough. I could kind of go on. I think the ABS system in general is a very good idea. I don’t think we have any idea where to put it on the plate. I don’t think we have any idea how to function it correctly in terms of angles at ballparks. I don’t think the umpire’s unions are going to be very happy about it.”

Buehler signed a one-year, $21.05 million deal last offseason with the Red Sox and was expected to be a key member of their rotation. But he went on the injured list early in the season with a shoulder injury and never found his top form.

Boston demoted the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from its rotation following his start Aug. 19. He made one appearance for the Red Sox out of the bullpen, allowing two runs in 2 1/3 innings against the Yankees on Aug. 24. He was released to make room for top prospect Payton Tolle.

One of Buehler’s better outings this season came against the Phillies in Philadelphia on July 21 when he allowed one earned run on six hits in seven innings while striking out four and walking one.

Phillies president Dave Dombrowski said when the Phillies signed the pitcher that team officials, including manager Rob Thomson, had a good Zoom conversation with Buehler and his representatives that featured a back-and-forth with pitching coach Caleb Cotham in which the two connected.

“I think a lot of the time the DFA process over the phone between the agent and one guy in the org,” Buehler said. “For us to have a phone call at all, and for those guys to take time out of their day to be on it was huge. Kind of a confidence boost for me, or whatever you might call it.”

Buehler struggled last year coming off a second Tommy John surgery but pitched a perfect ninth in the Series clincher two days after pitching five shutout innings as the starter in Game 3.

“This rehab, as weird as it sounds being two years healthy on it, it takes time,” Buehler said.

