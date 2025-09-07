Phillies’ Trea Turner leaves game against Marlins because of right hamstring strain, will have MRI

MIAMI (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies star shortstop Trea Turner left Sunday’s 5-4 loss to the Miami Marlins in the seventh…

MIAMI (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies star shortstop Trea Turner left Sunday’s 5-4 loss to the Miami Marlins in the seventh inning because of a right hamstring strain and was scheduled for an MRI on Monday.

Turner hit a solo homer in the sixth to narrow Philadelphia’s deficit to 4-2. When his turn came again in the seventh, Turner legged out a grounder and reached on a throwing error by Miami shortstop Otto López.

“It was just kind of grabbing on me. It didn’t feel good,” Turner said. “I felt if I could have kept going, I would have.”

Edmundo Sosa replaced Turner as the baserunner and at shortstop.

Turner strained his left hamstring early last season and was sidelined for six weeks.

“Hopefully not as bad as that,” Turner said. “Try to get back as fast as you can and get ready for that last little stretch and hopefully the postseason push.”

The NL East-leading Phillies open a four-game home series against the second-place New York Mets on Monday. The Mets trail the Phillies by seven games.

“It’s never a good time but having something like this late is not fun,” Turner said. “When these games obviously really matter, you need to be out there. More frustrating than anything is coming down the stretch, big games and not being able to be out there. Hopefully, it’s not too many.”

The 32-year-old Turner leads the National League in batting average at .305 and also has a league-leading 179 hits this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.