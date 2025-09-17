Phillies try to sweep series against the Dodgers

Philadelphia Phillies (91-61, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (84-67, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Philadelphia Phillies (91-61, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (84-67, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (14-6, 4.03 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 200 strikeouts); Dodgers: Blake Snell (4-4, 2.79 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -149, Phillies +124; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off in the final game of a three-game series. The Phillies will sweep the series with a victory.

Los Angeles is 84-67 overall and 48-28 in home games. The Dodgers are 68-15 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Philadelphia has a 40-37 record on the road and a 91-61 record overall. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .260, which ranks second in the NL.

The teams play Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 50 home runs, 105 walks and 94 RBIs while hitting .282 for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 18 for 43 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 76 extra base hits (21 doubles, two triples and 53 home runs). Brandon Marsh is 13 for 37 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .296 batting average, 3.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Phillies: 8-2, .288 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Will Smith: 10-Day IL (hand), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (groin), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Robert: 60-Day IL (forearm), Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Wheeler: 60-Day IL (blood clot), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (finger)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.