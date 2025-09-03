Phillies take on the Brewers after Marsh’s 4-hit game

Philadelphia Phillies (80-58, first in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (85-54, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:40…

Philadelphia Phillies (80-58, first in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (85-54, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (3-7, 6.47 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Brewers: Jose Quintana (10-5, 3.69 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -120, Phillies +100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the Milwaukee Brewers after Brandon Marsh had four hits on Monday in a 10-8 win over the Brewers.

Milwaukee has gone 45-25 at home and 85-54 overall. The Brewers have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .259.

Philadelphia has gone 35-35 in road games and 80-58 overall. The Phillies have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .327.

The matchup Wednesday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Brewers hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Frelick has a .298 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has 16 doubles, three triples and 10 home runs. Brice Turang is 13 for 40 with three home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 20 doubles, two triples and 49 home runs while hitting .245 for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 13 for 40 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .284 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by five runs

Phillies: 6-4, .260 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Shelby Miller: day-to-day (elbow), Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (flexor strain), Grant Anderson: 15-Day IL (ankle), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Zack Wheeler: 60-Day IL (blood clot), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (finger)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.