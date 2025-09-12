Phillies reliever Alvarado to miss the rest of the season with a left forearm strain

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Relief pitcher Jose Alvarado of the Phillies will miss the remainder of the season after being placed…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Relief pitcher Jose Alvarado of the Phillies will miss the remainder of the season after being placed on the 15-day Injured List with a left forearm strain Friday.

Alvarado was 4-2 with a 3.81 ERA in 26 innings pitched over 28 appearances this season. He served an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs from May 18 to Aug. 18 after testing positive for exogenous testosterone.

He was 4-1 with a 2.70 ERA and seven saves at the time of the suspension, usually serving as the club’s closer. The Phillies acquired closer Jhoan Duran from Minnesota at the July 31 trade deadline, and he has dominated in the role ever since.

Under terms of the suspension, Alvarado was ineligible for postseason play.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson described Alvarado’s injury as “pretty mild, but enough to put him on the IL. Our plan now is just to get him ready for next year.”

The Phillies have a $9 million club option on Alvarado for 2026, which includes a $500,000 buyout if they choose to not re-sign him.

