Phillies reinstate Alec Bohm from 10-day injured list for regular season stretch run

PHOENIX (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies reinstated Alec Bohm from the 10-day injured list Friday, bringing back the veteran third baseman as they prepare for the postseason.

Bohm was placed on the injured list on Sept. 8 with left shoulder inflammation. The 29-year-old is batting .272 with nine homers and 51 RBIs over 111 games this season.

To make room for Bohm on the 28-man roster, the Phillies optioned infielder Rafael Lantigua to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

The Phillies have already clinched the National League East and have a 91-62 record. Philadelphia is also in good position to secure the No. 2 playoff spot in the NL race, which would allow it to skip the wild card round and advance directly to the NL Division Series.

