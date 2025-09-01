Phillies rally for 10-8 victory in Milwaukee as Brewers manager Pat Murphy gets ejected

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Marsh went 4 for 5 and singled home the go-ahead run in the ninth inning as…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Marsh went 4 for 5 and singled home the go-ahead run in the ninth inning as the Philadelphia Phillies erased an early four-run deficit to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-8 on Monday.

Marsh singled home pinch-runner Garrett Stubbs after Abner Uribe (2-2) sandwiched a strikeout of Bryce Harper with walks to Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto. Harrison Bader singled home Realmuto with an insurance run.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy was ejected after coming out of the dugout to argue that Realmuto hadn’t checked his swing on a 3-2 pitch that was low and outside.

Harper homered and Bader went 3 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs as the Phillies won the opener of a three-game series between the top two teams in the majors. Brice Turang and Caleb Durbin homered for Milwaukee.

David Robertson (2-0) picked up the win despite allowing two runs in his lone inning. Jhoan Duran retired the side in order in the ninth to earn his 25th save in 28 opportunities.

Milwaukee took an early 4-0 lead against Taijuan Walker as Turang and Durbin went deep to start each of the first two innings. Philadelphia’s comeback began when Harper drove a 101 mph fastball from rookie Jacob Misiorowski over the center-field wall.

The Phillies pulled ahead 6-5 by scoring three runs off Nick Mears in the sixth. Milwaukee tied it in the bottom half when second baseman Bryson Stott mishandled a two-out grounder from Jackson Chourio, enabling Durbin to score from third.

Philadelphia took an 8-6 lead in the eighth by scoring two runs off Shelby Miller, who left with an apparent injury. Milwaukee tied it again in the bottom of the inning on pinch-hitter Isaac Collins’ two-run single.

Key moment

After Collins’ two-out single in the eighth, Blake Perkins followed with a long drive to center field that Bader caught at the front of the warning track to keep the game tied.

Key stat

Turang went 2 for 3 with two walks to open September after batting .343 with 10 homers and 24 RBIs in August.

Up next

After playing 19 games in 18 days, the Brewers finally get a day off Tuesday before the series resumes Wednesday with Philadelphia RHP Aaron Nola (3-7, 6.47 ERA) facing LHP Jose Quintana (10-5, 3.69).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.