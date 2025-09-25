Phillies play the Marlins following Sosa’s 3-home run game

Miami Marlins (77-81, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (93-65, first in the NL East) Philadelphia; Thursday, 6:05…

Miami Marlins (77-81, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (93-65, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Janson Junk (6-3, 4.27 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Phillies: Walker Buehler (9-7, 5.13 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -166, Marlins +140; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Miami Marlins after Edmundo Sosa hit three home runs on Wednesday in an 11-1 win over the Marlins.

Philadelphia has gone 52-25 in home games and 93-65 overall. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .260, the best team batting average in the NL.

Miami has a 41-39 record in road games and a 77-81 record overall. The Marlins are 26-13 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Thursday’s game is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The Phillies are up 8-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 56 home runs, 106 walks and 132 RBIs while hitting .246 for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 11 for 22 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Agustin Ramirez has 33 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 67 RBIs while hitting .231 for the Marlins. Eric Wagaman is 15 for 38 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .244 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Marlins: 8-2, .267 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Phillies: J.T. Realmuto: day-to-day (finger), Bryce Harper: day-to-day (illness), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Robert: 60-Day IL (forearm), Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zack Wheeler: 60-Day IL (blood clot), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (finger)

Marlins: Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (tibia), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (lat), Ryan Gusto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

