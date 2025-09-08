Phillies host the Mets to begin 4-game series

New York Mets (76-67, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (83-60, first in the NL East) Philadelphia; Monday,…

New York Mets (76-67, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (83-60, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Nolan McLean (4-0, 1.37 ERA, 0.76 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (3-8, 6.78 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -119, Phillies -101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies open a four-game series at home against the New York Mets on Monday.

Philadelphia is 45-23 in home games and 83-60 overall. The Phillies have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .258.

New York is 76-67 overall and 31-40 in road games. The Mets have hit 197 total home runs to rank sixth in MLB play.

Monday’s game is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Mets hold a 7-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 49 home runs, 94 walks and 120 RBIs while hitting .242 for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 17 for 43 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto ranks third on the Mets with 56 extra base hits (17 doubles, a triple and 38 home runs). Pete Alonso is 13 for 44 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .279 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Mets: 4-6, .276 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Trea Turner: day-to-day (hamstring), Daniel Robert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Zack Wheeler: 60-Day IL (blood clot), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (finger)

Mets: Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

