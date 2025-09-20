Phillies bring 1-0 series advantage over Diamondbacks into game 2

Philadelphia Phillies (92-62, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (77-77, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10…

Philadelphia Phillies (92-62, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (77-77, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (4-9, 6.44 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (12-14, 4.73 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 163 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -115, Phillies -104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the Arizona Diamondbacks leading the series 1-0.

Arizona is 77-77 overall and 40-36 in home games. The Diamondbacks are fourth in the NL with 206 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Philadelphia is 92-62 overall and 41-38 in road games. The Phillies are 59-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geraldo Perdomo has 30 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs and 97 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Gabriel Moreno is 12 for 34 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 21 doubles, two triples and 53 home runs for the Phillies. Harrison Bader is 18 for 47 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .258 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by four runs

Phillies: 8-2, .288 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (acl), Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (groin), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Robert: 60-Day IL (forearm), Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zack Wheeler: 60-Day IL (blood clot), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (finger)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

