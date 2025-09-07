Phillies aim to keep win streak going against the Marlins

Philadelphia Phillies (83-59, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (65-77, third in the NL East) Miami; Sunday, 1:40…

Philadelphia Phillies (83-59, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (65-77, third in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker (0-0); Marlins: TBD

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -129, Marlins +109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Miami Marlins.

Miami has a 65-77 record overall and a 31-39 record at home. Marlins hitters have a collective .391 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

Philadelphia has an 83-59 record overall and a 38-36 record on the road. The Phillies have a 53-12 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Phillies hold a 7-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Edwards has 20 doubles, five triples, two home runs and 34 RBIs while hitting .281 for the Marlins. Otto Lopez is 11 for 38 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Trea Turner leads the Phillies with a .305 batting average, and has 31 doubles, seven triples, 14 home runs, 43 walks and 68 RBIs. Harrison Bader is 15 for 40 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .238 batting average, 7.53 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .276 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (quad strain), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (tibia), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (lat), Ryan Gusto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Janson Junk: 15-Day IL (arm), Graham Pauley: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Daniel Robert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Zack Wheeler: 60-Day IL (blood clot), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (finger)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

