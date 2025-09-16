PGA Tour gets another week off as LPGA goes to Arkansas and seniors head to Pebble Beach

European Tour FEDEX FRENCH OPEN Site: Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche, France. Course: Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche. Yardage: 6,977. Par: 71. Prize money: $3.25 million.…

European Tour

FEDEX FRENCH OPEN

Site: Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche, France.

Course: Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche. Yardage: 6,977. Par: 71.

Prize money: $3.25 million. Winner’s share: $541,667.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 7-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Dan Bradbury.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Alex Noren won the BMW PGA Championship.

Notes: Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka is in the field and getting busy. Following a LIV Golf season when he failed to finish better than a tie for 17th in his last nine tournaments, Koepka is playing his third straight European tour event. He missed the cut at the BMW PGA Championship and the Irish Open. … The tour has a category for up to 10 players who finished in the top 70 in the FedEx Cup. Corey Conners and Michael Kim are the only two players in that category for the French Open. … Harry Hall is on a run of 13 consecutive finishes in the top 30 and has cracked the top 50 (No. 49) for the first time in his career. He is playing this week after a tie for 13th at Wentworth. … Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche is hosting the event for the first time. It previously held the final three editions of the Seve Trophy, which ended in 2013. … Troy Merritt is playing after playing the Procore Championship in California last week.

Next week: Ryder Cup.

LPGA Tour

WALMART NW ARKANSAS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Rogers, Arkansas.

Course: Pinnacle CC. Yardage: 6,438. Par: 71.

Prize money: $3 million. Winner’s share: $450,000.

Television: Friday-Saturday, 4-6 p.m. (Golf Channel), 6-7 p.m. (NBC Sports app); Sunday, 3-4 p.m. (NBC Sports app), 4-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Jasmine Suwannapura.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jeeno Thitikul.

Last week: Charley Hull won the Kroger Queen City Championship.

Notes: Charley Hull extended a most amazing streak on the LPGA Tour, which now has seen different winners at all 24 of the tournaments on the schedule this year. … The tournament is one of only two scheduled 54-hole events on the LPGA Tour, joining the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey. … This will be the last LPGA tournament on the U.S. mainland for two months. The tour goes to Hawaii in two weeks, then the Asia swing, returning in mid-November for two final events in Florida. … Only two Americans have won the tournament since it began in 2007, Stacy Lewis (twice) and Austin Ernst. … Nelly Korda is in the field, another shot at trying to win for the first time this year. She is No. 2 in the world, the only player from the top 5 who is playing in Arkansas this week. … Lottie Woad finished third last week in Ohio and already is No. 34 in the Race to CME Globe despite not joining the tour until the last week in July.

Next tournament: Lotte Championship on Oct. 1-4.

PGA Tour Champions

PURE INSURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Pebble Beach, Calif.

Courses: Pebble Beach (Yardage: 6,828. Par: 72) and Spyglass Hill (Yardage: 7,000. Par: 72).

Prize money: $2.4 million. Winner’s share: $360,000.

Television: Friday-Sunday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Paul Broadhurst.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Last week: Retief Goosen on the Sanford International.

Notes: The tournament is the most unusual on the PGA Tour Champions schedule. It gets the best two courses of the year — Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill — and it pairs teenagers from First Tee chapters around the nation with the professionals. … The top 24 juniors advance to the final round at Pebble Beach, where a boy’s and girl’s champion is crowned. … The two courses are the same used for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. … John Cook and Hale Irwin are the only players to win at Pebble Beach on the PGA Tour and the PGA Tour Champions. … The 80 teenagers come from 48 chapters of the First Tee. They have a grade-point average of 3.89 and have seven years of involvement in their chapters. … Bo Van Pelt turned 50 in May and had his best finish last week when he was runner-up to Retief Goosen. Van Pelt recently won a Legends Tour event in Europe.

Next tournament: Constellation Furyk & Friends on Oct. 3-5.

Korn Ferry Tour

NATIONWIDE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Columbus, Ohio.

Course: Ohio State University GC (Scarlet). Yardage: 7,418. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1.5 million. Winner’s share: $270,000.

Television: Thursday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: Frankie Capan III.

Points leader: Johnny Keefer.

Last week: Zach Bauchou won the Simmons Bank Open.

Next tournament: Compliance Solutions Championship on Oct. 2-5.

PGA Tour

Last week: Scottie Scheffler won the Procore Championship.

Next week: Ryder Cup.

FedEx Cup champion: Tommy Fleetwood.

Other tours

Epson Tour: Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout, Mystic Creek GC, El Dorado, Arkansas. Previous winner: Jenny Bae. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: ANA Open, Sapporo GC (Wattsu), Hokkaido, Japan. Defending champion: Aguri Iwasaki. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Asian Tour: Yeangder Tournament Players Championship, Linkou International Golf and CC, Linkou, Taiwan. Defending champion: Suteepat Prateeptienchai. Online: https://asiantour.com/

Ladies European Tour: La Sella Open, La Sella Golf Resort, Alicante, Spain. Television: Thursday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon (NBC Sports app). Defending champion: Helen Briem. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

PGA Tour Americas: Times Colonist Victoria Open, Uplands GC, Victoria, British Columbia. Previous winner: Frederik Kjettrup. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/americas

Sunshine Tour: Sunbet Challenge, Umhlali CC, Ballito, South Africa. Defending champion: Luke Jerling. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: Sumitomo Life Vitality Ladies Tokai Classic, Shin Minami Aichi CC (Mihama), Aichi, Japan. Previous winner: Akie Iwai. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: Hana Financial Group Championship, Bear’s Best Cheongna, Incheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Dasom Ma. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

