Crow-Armstrong hits 30th HR, making him the record 6th 30-30 player in the majors this season

CHICAGO (AP) — Pete Crow-Armstrong is 23 years old, but on Friday the speedy Cubs center fielder turned a record-setting 30-something.

Crow-Armstrong hit his 30th homer in Chicago’s 12-1 win over St. Louis Cardinals, making him the first player in franchise history to hit 30 home runs, steal 30 bases and hit 30 doubles in a season, and the record sixth player in the majors this season with 30 homers and 30 steals.

The left-handed hitting All-Star joined Sammy Sosa as the second Cub to hit 30 homers and steal 30 bases. Sosa did it in 1993 and 1995.

As the sixth 30-30 player this year, two more than the previous high, he joined Arizona’s Corbin Carroll, the New York Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr., the New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto, and Cleveland’s José Ramírez.

Crow-Armstrong, in his third major league third season, seemed to still be processing the feat after the win.

“I think it just means that I’ve improved over the last few years,” he said. “I think that’s what I’m selfishly most proud of is, in my own development, is just seeing a bit of a progression each year that I’ve been playing pro ball.”

“I would just say a nice culmination of some years and many more to come.”

Crow-Armstrong hit a high curve from Miles Mikolas 396 feet into the right-center bleachers for a two-run shot that gave Chicago a 3-0 lead with two outs in the fourth.

Crow-Armstrong also has 35 stolen bases and 37 doubles. But his drive Friday was just his second homer in his last 29 games and third in his last 55.

Crow-Armstrong has slumped at the plate the second half, even as his defensive play has sparkled. His batting average was .273 on Aug. 1, but has slipped to .245.

“Yeah, it’s been a tale of two halves, for sure,” Crow-Armstrong said. “But yeah, it’s being able to go home and be honest with myself and analyzing how the second half has been.”

Chicago’s second victory in eight games reduced its magic number to clinch the top NL wild card — and home field advantage — to one over San Diego. The teams will meet in the opening round starting next Tuesday.

“Whatever the stats are, I just want to go play playoff baseball at this point,” Crow-Armstrong said. “(Rather) than talk about other stuff honestly, I just want to win more ballgames.”

But 30 is a big number. Even for the fan who brought Crow-Armstrong’s home run ball back to him in exchange for an in-person meeting outside the clubhouse a cache of souvenirs.

“The guy who got it, it was his first Cub game in, he said like 30 years,” Crow-Armstrong said. “So what was neat.”

