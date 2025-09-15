Pere Milla scores and is sent off as Espanyol reacts late to beat Mallorca in thriller

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Pere Milla scored and was sent off as Espanyol surrendered a two-goal lead before roaring back…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Pere Milla scored and was sent off as Espanyol surrendered a two-goal lead before roaring back with a late penalty to beat Mallorca 3-2 in a pulsating La Liga encounter on Monday.

The result left Espanyol unbeaten after four games and in joint second place alongside city rival Barcelona. Real Madrid was the only team with maximum points and topped the table.

Milla got two goals in his first two games this season and was on target again after 20 minutes when his neat flick from a low cross put Espanyol ahead.

Fourteen minutes later, a deep cross from English winger Tyrhys Dolan was completely missed by goalkeeper Leo Román and Roberto Fernández bundled the ball in.

Mallorca came back with a penalty on the stroke of halftime from Vedat Muriqi and the same player equalized 20 minutes into the second half.

However, Kike García scored from the spot with nine minutes left after Dolan was brought down inside the box.

It was the third defeat in four games for Mallorca and the island club was joint bottom with one point from a possible 12, the same as Girona and Levante.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.