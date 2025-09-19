Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Villanova at Monmouth — NBCS Philadelphia +, Fubo Sports US
Pennsylvania at Stonehill College — NEC Front Row
Delaware State at St. Francis (PA) — NEC Front Row
Duquesne at Akron — ESPN+, ESPN app
Lehigh at Bucknell — ESPN+, ESPN app
Sacramento at Pittsburgh — NBCS California, SportsNet Pittsburgh, Fubo Sports US, MLB.TV
MLS: New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union — MLS Season Pass
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.