Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

September 4, 2025, 11:07 AM

Pittsburgh at Clemson — ACCNX

Duquesne at Syracuse — ACCNX

Pepperdine at Pittsburgh — ACCNX

Bucknell at North Carolina — ACCNX

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh — Apple TV+, Fubo Sports US, MLB.TV

Philadelphia at Miami — CW Miami 33, FDSN Florida, NBCS Philadelphia, Fubo Sports US, MLB.TV

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports
