Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Robert Morris at St. Francis (PA) — NEC Front Row Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — ACCNX Philadelphia at Milwaukee — FDSN…

Robert Morris at St. Francis (PA) — NEC Front Row

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — ACCNX

Philadelphia at Milwaukee — FDSN MW Extra Iowa, FDSN Wisconsin, MLBN, NBCS Philadelphia, Fubo Sports US, MLB.TV

Dallas at Philadelphia — NBC, NBC Universo, Telemundo, Fubo Sports US, Peacock

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.