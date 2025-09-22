Pelicans chief Joe Dumars extols Williamson’s work and the recoveries of Jones and Murphy

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson’s offseason work ethic and the healthy returns of Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson’s offseason work ethic and the healthy returns of Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III have Joe Dumars sounding optimistic as the Pelicans prepare to open training camp this week.

Dumars is getting a first look at his new team following a 21-61 season in which Williamson missed 52 games, Jones missed most of the season and Murphy was lost in March.

The former NBA headquarters executive was hired to replace Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin during the offseason.

With Williamson, a high-flying talent who has struggled to stay on the court, at the Pelicans’ core, Dumars wants to make sure priorities are in the right place.

“Let me set the expectations for you right now, so there’s no misunderstanding,” he recalled saying in a meeting with the coaching staff. “There’s no amount of wins. There’s no: ‘You’ve got to make the play-in.’ None of that. … If we play as hard as we can play every night, we’re going to get enough wins where we’re going to be happy.”

Dumars, a former NBA champion as both a player and general manager for the Detroit Pistons, said his main message to Williamson was: “With greatness comes responsibility.”

“There’s just been a heavy emphasis on that; just being accountable and responsible for what you do,” Dumars said. “It’s not enough just to be talented.”

Williamson, who had hamstring and lower back injuries last season, has missed 268 of 482 career games during his first six NBA seasons since being drafted first overall in 2019 out of Duke.

“Zion has been great. I’ve not had any issues with him,” Dumars said, noting that he’s seen Williamson at team headquarters during much of the past month “really pushing himself hard.”

Jones, who missed most of last season with a shoulder injury, and Murphy, who needed surgery in March for a torn labrum and partial rotator cuff tear, are both participating in full-court work at full speed, Dumars said.

“Those guys have been scrimmaging for the last two three weeks, non-stop,” he said. “I’ve seen those guys get knocked down, crash to the floor, everything.”

The recovery timeline is less known for guard Dejounte Murray (Achilles tendon) and 13th overall draft pick Derik Queen (left wrist).

Dumars said he cannot yet provide a specific date on when they’ll return to the court, but sounded optimistic about their progress.

“They’re really deep into their rehab and my conversations with the medical (staff) here has been really good over the summer, just about the process that these guys have been going through,” he said.

The Pelicans open practice on Wednesday in New Orleans before heading next week to Australia for several preseason exhibition games.

