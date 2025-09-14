Paxten Aaronson and Cole Bassett score goals, Rapids beat Dynamo 2-1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Paxten Aaronson scored his first goal of the season in the sixth minute of stoppage…

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Paxten Aaronson scored his first goal of the season in the sixth minute of stoppage time and the Colorado Rapids beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Saturday night.

Aaronson scored on a header off a corner kick that redirected off a defender and slipped inside the back post to give Colorado (11-13-6) the lead.

Zack Steffen stopped four shots for the Rapids.

Cole Bassett scored to give Colorado a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute. Rafael Santos tapped a free kick to Bassett who slipped a shot from just outside the area inside the near post.

Jonathan Bond had six saves for Houston (8-13-9).

Jack McGlynn tapped a volley off and arcing cross played by Lawrence Ennali inside the back post into a wide-open net in the 68th.

Houston’s José Artur — known simply as “Artur” — was shown his second yellow card resulting in a red in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

