Pavard scores on Marseille debut in 4-0 win over struggling Lorient

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — French World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard scored on debut as Marseille hit the net four times without reply in a commanding win over Lorient in Ligue 1 on Friday.

Lorient played for most of the match with 10 men after Darline Yongwa was shown a straight red card for a professional foul after just 10 minutes.

Mason Greenwood put Marseille ahead from the penalty spot immiediately after and Pavard, who signed on loan from Inter Mlian before the international break, headed home from a corner seven minutes later.

Angel Gomes flicked up a loose ball outside the box and volleyed a stunning third.

Marseille dominated the second period but it took until stoppage time for the fourth goal, a Nayef Aguerd shot deflecting past the stranded goalkeeper.

The result came just a week after Lorient was hammered 7-1 at home by Lille and leaves the Breton club languishing third from bottom after four games.

Marseille maintained a perfect home record.

