Paula Badosa says she’s done for the season and vows to ‘come back stronger’ in 2026

MADRID (AP) — Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa is not expected to play again this year, saying she will keep…

MADRID (AP) — Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa is not expected to play again this year, saying she will keep fighting to try to “come back stronger” in 2026.

Badosa made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday, a couple of days after she retired from the China Open because of a left hip injury.

“There are times when I ask myself how I manage to keep going through the toughest moments. And the truth is, it’s in those exact moments that I discover the deepest strength inside me,” Badosa said. “Every setback hurts, but it also reminds me how badly I want to fight, how much I want to come back stronger.”

The 18th-ranked Badosa retired while trailing No. 15 Karolina Muchova 4-2 in the first set on Sunday.

“No matter how many obstacles come my way, I promise you this: I will keep fighting, I will keep pushing, and I will keep finding my way back.”

The 27-year-old Badosa was as high as No. 2 in the world back in 2022.

“See you in 2026,” her post said.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.