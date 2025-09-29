Parma wins at last for new coach Cuesta as Lazio put three past struggling Genoa

PARMA, Italy (AP) — A double from Mateo Pellegrino gave Parma a 2-1 win over Torino and its first victory…

PARMA, Italy (AP) — A double from Mateo Pellegrino gave Parma a 2-1 win over Torino and its first victory in Serie A on Monday.

A game between the league’s most goal-shy clubs was never likely to produce a thriller but Parma did just enough to give new coach Carlos Cuesta his first league win since being appointed in the summer.

Pellegrino put Parma ahead from the penalty spot and had a second ruled out for offside two minutes into the second half.

Cyril Ngonge equalized for Torino three minutes later when he created space for himself on the edge of the box then unleashed a lovely 20-meter drive into the far corner.

However, Pellegrino made sure of all three points with 18 minutes remaining. Torino had all 11 men in and around the six-yard box but Pellegrino rose highest to head home a corner kick and lift Parma into 14th place.

Torino is 15th.

Castellanos stars in Lazio win

Later in the night, Valentín Castellanos scored one and made one as Lazio won at struggling Genoa 3-0.

The result left Patrick Vieira’s men second from bottom and without a win in five games, and lifted Lazio into 12th place.

The capital club lost its last two league games to Sassuolo and Roma but was dominant throughout against a ragged Genoa.

It took the lead in the fourth minute when Castellanos’ exquisite pass put Matteo Cancellieri through on goal. The Genoa defense stood off him, giving him time and space to tuck a superb opener into the far corner.

Castellanos got a second himself on the half hour by stretching to connect with a low cross and steering the ball home.

Mattia Zaccagni added the third in the 63rd when he pounced on a rebound.

