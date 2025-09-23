Paris court orders trial for far-right activist accused of killing former Argentina rugby star

PARIS (AP) — The Paris court of appeal on Tuesday ordered a man linked with France’s extreme right to stand…

PARIS (AP) — The Paris court of appeal on Tuesday ordered a man linked with France’s extreme right to stand trial on a charge of murder in the fatal shooting former Argentina rugby player Federico Martín Aramburú.

Aramburú was shot several times in the back in the early hours of March 19, 2022 outside a bar on Paris’ Left Bank. He was 42. The shooting followed an altercation.

The court ordered Loik Le Priol to be tried for murder. Another far-right activist, Romain Bouvier, has been charged with attempted murder. Lyson Rochemir, Le Priol’s partner, will face trial for complicity in attempted murder.

A trial date has not been set.

Rochemir allegedly drove Bouvier in the vehicle that followed behind Aramburú and then — at the request of Le Priol — allegedly altered evidence by parking the vehicle at a different location after the shooting.

She was also charged with destroying evidence by throwing away the SIM card on Le Priol’s cell phone.

Le Priol was heading for Ukraine when he was arrested in Budapest, Hungary several days after the shooting, and Bouvier was arrested in France.

Both men were linked with France’s extreme right. Le Priol has been linked to banned extremist group GUD, which is known for violence.

Aramburú played 22 times for Argentina as a center or winger, scoring a try in a win over Georgia at the 2007 Rugby World Cup. He appeared for French club sides Biarritz, Perpigan and Dax from 2004-10. ___

