Pakistan white-ball batter Asif Ali retires from international cricket

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan batter Asif Ali retired from international cricket on Monday after 79 white-ball matches in a career often criticized for being too carefree.

The 33-year-old Asif represented Pakistan in 58 Twenty20s and 21 one-day internationals.

His T20 highlight was 25 off seven balls during a win over Afghanistan at the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

His last international was at the 2023 Asia Games.

The middle-order power-hitter scored 577 runs in T20s with a top score of 41 not out against Zimbabwe in 2018. In ODIs, he made 382 runs with 21 sixes and 22 fours. His last ODI was against Australia in 2022.

“Wearing the Pakistan jersey has been the greatest honour of my life and serving my country on the cricket field has been my proudest chapter,” Asif said on X.

“To my family and friends, who stood with me in moments of joy and in the deepest of trials, including the loss of my beloved daughter during the World Cup, your strength carried me forward.”

