Padres’ Tatis misses another game while Bogaerts returns from foot injury

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. missed his second straight game with an illness on Tuesday night while the playoff-bound Padres activated shortstop Xander Bogaerts from the 10-day injured list.

Tatis is still suffering from nausea, fever and chills, manager Mike Shildt said before the Padres played the three-time NL Central champion Milwaukee Brewers in the middle game of a three-game series.

Tatis missed Monday night’s 5-4, 11-inning win that clinched the Padres’ fourth playoff berth in six seasons. Manny Machado included Tatis in the clubhouse celebration via FaceTime on his phone.

Bogaerts had been in the injured list since Aug. 29 with a fractured left foot.

