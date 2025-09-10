Padres play the Reds with series tied 1-1

Cincinnati Reds (73-72, third in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (79-66, second in the NL West) San Diego;…

Cincinnati Reds (73-72, third in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (79-66, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (8-6, 2.88 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Padres: Nick Pivetta (13-5, 2.85 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 172 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -165, Reds +139; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

San Diego is 79-66 overall and 44-26 at home. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.66 ERA, which ranks third in the majors.

Cincinnati has a 73-72 record overall and a 33-38 record on the road. The Reds rank ninth in the NL with 146 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Reds lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 29 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 54 RBIs for the Padres. Elias Diaz is 5 for 15 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 29 doubles, seven triples and 19 home runs for the Reds. TJ Friedl is 11 for 41 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Reds: 5-5, .250 batting average, 5.09 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Padres: Nestor Cortes: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chase Burns: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.