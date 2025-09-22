Padres host the Brewers in first of 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (95-61, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (85-71, second in the NL West) San Diego;…

Milwaukee Brewers (95-61, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (85-71, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (17-6, 2.65 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 195 strikeouts); Padres: Nick Pivetta (13-5, 2.81 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 185 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -130, Brewers +110; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Milwaukee Brewers to open a three-game series.

San Diego has an 85-71 record overall and a 47-28 record in home games. Padres hitters have a collective .321 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Milwaukee is 44-34 in road games and 95-61 overall. The Brewers have the second-best team ERA in baseball at 3.62.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has a .287 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 29 doubles, four triples and seven home runs. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 13 for 40 with two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

William Contreras has 28 doubles and 17 home runs for the Brewers. Caleb Durbin is 13 for 35 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .267 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Brewers: 6-4, .279 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Padres: David Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nestor Cortes: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (lat), William Contreras: day-to-day (hand), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (calf), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (flexor strain), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.