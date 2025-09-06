Padres aim to stop 5-game skid, play the Rockies

San Diego Padres (76-65, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (40-101, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Saturday,…

San Diego Padres (76-65, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (40-101, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Randy Vasquez (0-0); Rockies: McCade Brown (0-2, 8.22 ERA, 2.09 WHIP, five strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -195, Rockies +162; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres aim to break their five-game skid with a victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has a 40-101 record overall and a 23-50 record at home. The Rockies have a 28-48 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

San Diego has a 76-65 record overall and a 33-40 record in road games. The Padres have the second-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.66.

The teams meet Saturday for the eighth time this season. The Padres are up 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman has 25 doubles, four triples and 28 home runs while hitting .285 for the Rockies. Yanquiel Fernandez is 8 for 24 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 27 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs while hitting .261 for the Padres. Ramon Laureano is 12 for 38 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .273 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Padres: 2-8, .252 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Dugan Darnell: 60-Day IL (hip), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Nestor Cortes: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (foot), Michael King: 15-Day IL (knee), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

