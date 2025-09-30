Ox Nche returns for South Africa’s Rugby Championship decider against Argentina

LONDON (AP) — Loosehead prop Ox Nche was back for title-chasing South Africa against Argentina in their Rugby Championship decider…

LONDON (AP) — Loosehead prop Ox Nche was back for title-chasing South Africa against Argentina in their Rugby Championship decider at Twickenham this weekend.

Nche was a late withdrawal last weekend for an unspecified niggle. However, he and scrumhalf Grant Williams would have played if they were needed, Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus said on Tuesday.

Nche was the only change to the starting XV from the 67-30 win over the Pumas in Durban last Saturday. Boan Venter dropped out of the matchday 23.

Williams, prop Bongi Mbonambi and center Jesse Kriel — a combined 186 caps — were added to the bench.

The Springboks can win back-to-back Rugby Championships for the first time on Saturday. They lead New Zealand by one point and will know what exactly they need to clinch the title, as their game in London follows the Australia-New Zealand match in Perth.

The Pumas fell out of trophy contention last weekend but Erasmus expected an even bigger effort this weekend.

“They may be out of the title race but they have beaten the All Blacks, Wallabies, and British and Irish Lions this season, and it would be a big target for them to defeat us as well, so it’s going to be another hard grind,” Erasmus said.

South Africa: Damian Willemse, Cheslin Kolbe, Canan Moodie, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Ruan Nortje, Eben Etzebeth, Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche. Reserves: Bongi Mbonambi, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Wilco Louw, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Jesse Kriel.

