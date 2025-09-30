Oviedo scores twice late to beat Valencia in Spanish league

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Oviedo scored twice in two minutes to seal a come-from-behind win at Valencia on Tuesday in…

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Oviedo scored twice in two minutes to seal a come-from-behind win at Valencia on Tuesday in a Spanish league match originally scheduled Monday but postponed because of bad weather.

Luka Ilic scored in the 85th minute and Salomón Rondón in the 86th to stun the hosts, who had dominated most of the match at Mestalla Stadium.

Arnaut Danjuma had put Valencia ahead with a volley from inside the area four minutes into the game.

The league postponed the match Monday after an alert for heavy rain and risk of flooding was issued for the Valencia region.

Less than a year ago, Valencia had some of its matches postponed because of severe floods that killed more than 200 people in the area.

The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for promoted Oviedo, which so far had scored only once in six matches. It moved from second-to-last place in the standings to 14th.

Valencia, sitting in 12th place, was looking for its third victory in five matches.

Ilic was sent off in stoppage time after a sliding tackle.

