Over 57,000 spectators set attendance record for German women’s league soccer game

BERLIN (AP) — A crowd of more than 57,000 spectators set an attendance record for a German women’s league soccer game Saturday when Bayern Munich hosted Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern said that a total of 57,762 people turned out to watch the hosts win 2-0. That smashed the previous women’s Bundesliga high of 38,365 at a match between Cologne and Eintracht Frankfurt from 2023.

The European record for a domestic club match is the 60,739 set when Atletico Madrid hosted Barcelona in 2019 in the Spanish league.

Barcelona’s 2022 Champions League win over against Real Madrid drew over 91,553 people to Camp Nou stadium, setting a world record for women’s soccer. That beat the previous mark of 90,185 for the 1999 World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl.

