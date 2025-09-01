Osuna’s 2-run single in 10th inning pushes Rangers past Diamondbacks 7-5 for 6th straight win

PHOENIX (AP) — Alejandro Osuna hit a two-run single in the 10th inning, Jake Burger had a crucial RBI triple…

PHOENIX (AP) — Alejandro Osuna hit a two-run single in the 10th inning, Jake Burger had a crucial RBI triple in his return from the injured list and the Texas Rangers rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 on Monday for their sixth straight victory.

The Rangers had runners on second and third with two outs in the 10th when Osuna — hitting .149 in 87 at-bats this season — ripped a line drive that caromed off reliever Juan Burgos (1-1) into foul territory. Michael Helman crossed the plate easily and then Ezequiel Duran scored all the way from second, sliding under Gabriel Moreno’s tag.

Texas is 1 1/2 games behind Seattle for the final American League wild card.

The Rangers trailed 5-3 entering the ninth, but Burger — playing in his first game after missing two weeks with a sprained left wrist — hit an RBI triple with one out. Cody Freeman’s RBI single with two outs tied it.

Freeman also had a two-run homer. Shawn Armstrong earned his sixth save and Chris Martin (2-6) got the win after a scoreless ninth.

Diamondbacks right hander Ryne Nelson gave up three runs on four hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out seven.

Arizona’s Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo hit solo homers on back-to-back pitches from lefty Patrick Corbin in the first, depositing both deep into the seats behind the left-field wall. The D-backs led 3-0 after two innings.

Corbin gave up five runs over 5 2/3 innings.

Arizona left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was carted off the field in the sixth after appearing to injure his right leg.

Key moment

Martin coaxed Ildemaro Vargas into a double play to end the ninth after giving up a single to Moreno.

Key stat

Marte and Perdomo’s homers marked the fourth time in franchise history that at least two Diamondbacks players started the game with back-to-back longballs.

Up next

The Diamondbacks will throw RHP Nabil Crismatt on Tuesday night. The Rangers hadn’t announced a scheduled starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.