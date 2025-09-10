Olympic silver medalist Ben Proud moves to no-drug-testing Enhanced Games

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ben Proud, who won a silver medal at last year’s Paris Olympics, announced Wednesday he will…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ben Proud, who won a silver medal at last year’s Paris Olympics, announced Wednesday he will swim next year in the Enhanced Games, the start-up sports event that will allow performance-enhancing drugs.

The 30-year-old British swimmer, who finished runner-up last year in the Olympic 50-meter free, said he was looking forward to a new chapter in his career “and a chance to chase the outer edge of human potential with the tools and possibilities of our time.”

The Enhanced Games will debut next May in Las Vegas, offering $500,000 first prizes in track, swimming and weightlifting events.

Last month, it filed an $800 million lawsuit against swimming’s international federation, World Aquatics, and others, claiming they were illegally pressing athletes to boycott its event. World Aquatics passed a rule earlier this year barring athletes who competed in the Enhanced Games from competing in events it sanctions.

Proud signaled he was fine not returning to traditional swimming.

“I think realistically I’ve achieved everything I can, and now the Enhanced (Games) is giving me a new opportunity. I definitely don’t think that’s undermining a clean sport,” he said in an interview with BBC.

Britain’s swimming and anti-doping federations both denounced the move.

“It is incredibly disappointing that any British athlete would consider competing in an event that flies in the face of the true spirit of sport,” said Jane Rumble, chief executive of UK Anti-Doping.

