Olympic gold medalist Helen Maroulis signs with Real American Freestyle wrestling

Olympic gold medalist Helen Maroulis is the latest star to sign with Real American Freestyle wrestling.

Maroulis is the United States’ most successful women’s wrestler. She became the first American woman to claim Olympic gold in 2016, then earned bronze medals in Tokyo and Paris. She’s the only American woman with three Olympic medals, and she just won her fourth world championship and eighth world medal last week.

RAF announced the signing on Thursday.

“I’m so excited to be a part of Real American Freestyle,” Maroulis said in a statement. “It’s been a dream of mine to have more opportunities to showcase my skills stateside and be able to be a part of an amazing production that promotes wrestling and the amazing community we have.”

Maroulis will debut at RAF 2 on Oct. 25 against Canada’s Samantha Stewart. The event, originally set to take place at the 6,502-seat Rec Hall in State College, Pennsylvania, has been moved to the 15,261-seat Bryce Jordan Center in State College because of high ticket demand.

Olympic gold medalist Kyle Synder, who was scheduled to compete in RAF 2, has a knee injury, so Moldova’s Alexander Romanov will take his place against 2024 U.S. Olympian Mason Parris.

