Olympians Kyle Snyder and Mason Parris to meet in Real American Freestyle wrestling showdown

Olympic and NCAA champion Kyle Snyder will face training partner Mason Parris, another NCAA title holder and Olympic wrestler, in the co-main event of Real American Freestyle’s second competition.

The event will be held Oct. 25 at Penn State’s Rec Hall. The date has been moved up from Nov. 8 and will stream exclusively on FOX Nation.

Snyder is the youngest wrestler to win the Olympic, world and NCAA titles in the same year, achieving the feat in 2016 at age 20. He later became the first Olympic gold medalist to return to college and win another NCAA title, eventually claiming three national championships at Ohio State.

Parris, who won the Hodge Trophy in 2023 for the nation’s best collegiate wrestler, made a surprise appearance at RAF01. He represented the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics after winning an NCAA title for Michigan the year before.

“Snyder vs. Parris is a main event anywhere in the world,” said Chad Bronstein, co-founder and CEO of Real American Freestyle. “This is the caliber of fight we built Real American Freestyle for, and we’re excited to bring it to Penn State.”

Snyder and Parris are longtime training partners, despite having attended rival schools. Parris said Snyder helped him become an Olympian.

“He’s a guy I’ve always looked up to growing up, and it’s awesome that I’m able to pick his brain and learn a lot of stuff from him — a guy that is a veteran like him,” Parris said in 2024. “He’s an awesome dude, and I’m grateful I could train with him sometimes and learn from him.”

The rest of the card has not been released.

