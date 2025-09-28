Ojeda, Yedlin and Olatunji score goals for RSL in 3-1 win over Austin

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Braian Ojeda, DeAndre Yedlin and Victor Olatunji each scored a goal to help Real Salt Lake…

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Braian Ojeda, DeAndre Yedlin and Victor Olatunji each scored a goal to help Real Salt Lake beat Austin FC 3-1 on Saturday night.

Salt Lake (11-16-4) has 37 points and picked up three critical points in a four-way race for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Houston, which lost 3-1 to Nashville earlier in the day, has 36 points. Dallas (37 points) plays Portland and San Jose (35) plays Western Conference-leading San Diego later Saturday.

Austin (12-11-8) has 43 points.

Ojeda opened the scoring in the 45th minute, slipping a shot from well outside the area inside the near post.

Yedlin, on the counter-attack, blasted a first-touch finish — off a feed from Diogo Goncalves — into the net to make it 2-0 in the 49th. The 32-year-old Yedlin, who was acquired Aug. 21 via trade with Cincinnati, scored his first goal in his fourth game for Real Salt Lake.

Olatunji gave RSL a 3-0 lead in the 82nd. The 25-year-old Nigerian striker was signed Aug. 6 and has two goals in five starts with the club.

Besard Sabovic scored his first career goal in MLS for Austin in the second minute of stoppage time.

Rafael Cabral had two saves for RSL.

Brad Stuver stopped three shots for Austin.

The teams played to a 1-1 tie May 28.

