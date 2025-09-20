O’Hearn hits 3-run double as Padres close in on playoffs with 7-3 win over White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan O’Hearn hit a tiebreaking three-run double in a four-run sixth inning, and the San Diego Padres…

CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan O’Hearn hit a tiebreaking three-run double in a four-run sixth inning, and the San Diego Padres moved closer to their second straight playoff appearance by beating the Chicago White Sox 7-3 on Saturday night.

Jackson Merrill homered leading off the second and scored three runs. O’Hearn had three hits and delivered the big blow in the sixth, when San Diego took advantage of three wild pitches and three walks while chasing White Sox starter Yoendrys Gómez (3-3).

Fernando Tatis Jr. got the go-ahead rally started with a leadoff single and scored from third when Manny Machado knocked Gómez out of the game with a tying single. Fraser Ellard then walked three of the five batters he faced and gave up the go-ahead hit when O’Hearn cleared the bases with a line-drive double to left, making it 5-2.

Gavin Sheets had an RBI single in the eighth against his former team, and the Padres came away with the win after losing two in a row. San Diego (84-71), holding the second wild card, began the night with a magic number of four for clinching a playoff spot.

Yu Darvish lasted 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and six hits. Adrian Morejon (13-5) then worked 1 1/3 innings.

The White Sox lost for the seventh time in eight games.

Gómez gave up three runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. Lenyn Sosa homered in the ninth.

Key moment

The left-handed O’Hearn went the other way on the tiebreaking double, driving a 2-2 fastball to left.

Key stat

The White Sox (58-97) have to win five of their final seven games to avoid a third straight 100-loss season. Chicago had never dropped 100 or more in consecutive years before this stretch.

Up next

San Diego’s RHP Michael King (4-3, 3.84 ERA) and Sean Burke (4-10, 4.29) meet in a matchup of right-handers.

___

AP MLB: https://www.apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.