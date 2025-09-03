NWSL’s Stars announce move to Northwestern campus

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Stars will move from SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, to the campus of Northwestern University…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Stars will move from SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, to the campus of Northwestern University for the 2026 season, the team announced Wednesday.

The Stars will play at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Evanston, on the shores of Lake Michigan. The stadium, which seats 12,000 and has artificial turf, is currently home to the Northwestern football team while a replacement for Ryan Field is being built.

The Stars will host the Orlando Pride in a match dubbed the Wintrust Lakefront Faceoff at their new home on Sunday before closing out the season in Bridgeview.

“This move to Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in 2026 marks a historic step for the club and a new era for the Chicago Stars,” team President Karen Leetzow said in a statement. “This is just one step in a series of changes, including the recent hiring of renowned head coach, Martin Sjogren, exciting international player acquisitions and other incredible initiatives that are soon to be announced and will set the club on a new trajectory.”

The Stars’ 10-year lease at SeatGeek Stadium ends this season. The site has been criticized by fans because of insufficient public transportation from Chicago. The Stars used to share the facility with the MLS team Chicago Fire, who currently play at Soldier Field.

The Stars’ announcement did not indicate whether the new stadium at Northwestern was being considered as a permanent home.

