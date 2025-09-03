Novak Djokovic does a ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ dance at the US Open to celebrate his daughter’s birthday

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic celebrated beating Taylor Fritz in the U.S. Open quarterfinals with some dance moves to…

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic celebrated beating Taylor Fritz in the U.S. Open quarterfinals with some dance moves to music from the hit movie “KPop Demon Hunters” that were taught to him by his daughter, Tara, who turned 8 on Tuesday.

After meeting Fritz at the net when the 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 win was over, Djokovic began his little jig in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion called the victory “a big present for” Tara, who is not at Flushing Meadows.

Djokovic figures Tara will rate his performance when she watches it Wednesday.

“We are at home doing different choreographies, and this is one of them,” he said. “Hopefully I’ll make her smile when she wakes up in the morning.”

He explained during his on-court interview that the dance is based on “KPop Demon Hunters,” the Sony Pictures/Netflix movie that has topped the streamer’s global rankings. Fans have flooded the internet with art, covers, cosplay and choreography connected to film, which follows the fictional K-pop girl group HUNTR/X as they fight demons.

The “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Soundtracks chart and No. 8 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.