Nico Hoerner’s 3 RBIs lead Cubs to 4-3 win over fading Rays

CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner had three RBIs, including a go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh inning that sparked the Chicago Cubs over the fading Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Sunday.

Ian Happ homered and Michael Busch doubled for the Cubs, who have won four of five and lead for the top NL wild card.

Tampa Bay has lost seven of nine, dropping to 73-76.

Junior Caminero, the Rays’ 22-year-old emerging star, hit his 44th homer.

Javier Assad (3-1) scattered two hits in 2 1/3 scoreless innings for Chicago and Andrew Kittredge struck out Junior Caminero with a runner on first for his fifth save in six chances..

Ian Happ cut Chicago’s deficit to 3-2 in the sixth with his 22nd homer.

Hoerner had a two-out double off Edwin Uceta (9-3) for a 4-3 lead in the seventh after Willi Castro and Matt Shaw singled.

Yandy Díaz and Caminero hit back-to-back home runs for the Rays starting the game off Shota Imanaga, who allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings with nine strikeouts and no walks.

Christopher Morel, who played for the Cubs from 2022 to 2024, exited in the sixth with an abdominal bruise after he was hit by a foul ball.

Key moment

Tampa Bay lost a run in the seventh that would have increased its lead to 4-2. With runners at the corners, Jake Mangum hit a ground ball to Hoerner at second, who threw to shortstop Dansby Swanson for a forceout as Mangum beat the return throw to first and Caminero crossed the plate. A video review determined Lowe violated the slide rule by bumping into Swanson, giving the Cubs an inning-ending double play.

Key stat

Hoerner is batting .299, second in the NL to Philadelphia’s Trea Turner (.305) among qualified hitters.

Up next

Rays: Tampa Bay opens a series Monday at Tampa Bay, which starts RHP Trey Yesavage in his major league debut.

Cubs: RHP Jameson Taillon (9-6, 4.15 ERA) starts Monday at the Pirates and RHP Braxton Ashcraft (4-2, 2.47).

