Nick Loftin singles in tying run and scores in 7th, Royals rally for 4-3 win over Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nick Loftin singled in the tying run and scored on Maikel Garcia’s double in the seventh inning, sending the Kansas City Royals to a 4-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night.

Kansas City snapped a three-game losing streak and moved within 3 1/2 games of Seattle, which holds the third and final American League wild-card position. The Guardians are three behind the Mariners.

Cleveland led 3-2 after six before Loftin drove in Tyler Tolbert, then came around on Garcia’s liner off the wall in left against Hunter Gaddis. Tim Herrin (5-4) was charged with both runs.

Luinder Avila (1-0) worked two scoreless innings for his first career win and Carlos Estévez pitched the ninth for his major league-leading 39th save.

Kyle Manzardo hit a two-run homer in the first and Bo Naylor had an RBI single in the fourth for Cleveland, which had won five straight. Manzardo’s 432-foot shot off Jonathan Bowlan was the longest of his career and his 26th homer of the season.

Vinnie Pasquantino and Jonathan India both singled in runs for Kansas City. Pasquantino reached 100 RBIs for the first time.

Guardians starter Logan Allen gave up two runs in five innings, remaining winless in seven outings since July 29.

Key moment

Jac Caglianone walked with one out in the seventh and was replaced by pinch-runner Tolbert, who scored on Loftin’s pinch-hit single off Herrin. Gaddis entered and gave up Garcia’s RBI double.

Key stat

Kansas City used six pitchers with Bowlan logging the first two innings. Michael Wacha was slated to start before suffering a concussion as a result of what manager Matt Quatraro termed “an off-field accident.”

Up next

Royals RHP Stephen Kolek (5-5, 3.88 ERA) faces Guardians RHP Gavin Williams (10-5, 3.17 ERA) in the four-game series finale on Thursday.

